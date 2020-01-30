WATCH: Dog The Bounty Hunter appears to propose to late wife’s friend on Dr. Oz

Breaking News
by: Tribune Media Wire

DENVER–  Is Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman considering remarriage seven months after his late wife’s death?

In a new promotion for an upcoming episode of Dr. Oz, Duane is heard asking Moon Angell to marry him, saying, “I am a lot happier with her around.”

According to TMZ, Angell was a longtime friend of Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, and was once her assistant.

Chapman told People in August that he promised his late wife he would not remarry.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here,” he said. “And I will never get married.”

Many people on Twitter are already showing disapproval of the promo.

“And he promised Beth he’d never marry another woman.. Sure date someone do whatever but to Marry someone so quickly is such a disrespect to Beth my lord the one ultimate thing she asked him not to do…,” shared @tkay82.

Another person said, “Duane, you need to get some counseling, if you’re crying when you propose. You made Beth a promise. I totally understand not wanting to be alone, but marriage isn’t the way for that to happen. That’s a way to trap someone, thinking that your pain is ok. It’s not.”

Another Twitter user shared congratulations.

“Congratulations Dog, you deserve to be happy! Stay away from social media, ppl commenting that has no clue what you’re going through, you have one life if God blesses you with another wife that is between you , her and God. Good Luck, you’re in my prayers.”

The episode will air on Feb. 3 on FOX31 at 3 a.m.

Chapman became known to television audiences as the star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” a reality TV series that aired from 2004-2012. His current series, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” airs on WGN America.

His late wife, Beth Chapman, starred alongside him on both his current and former series until her death in June after battling throat cancer.

They had been married since 2006 and raised 12 children together, some from previous relationships. They both were born in Denver.

In August, an official Dog and Beth Chapman merchandise store in Edgewater was burglarized. The family said thousands of dollars in merchandise along with personal items were stolen and photos showed the damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

