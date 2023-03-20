(WFLA) — Retired actor Bruce Willis and his family celebrated his 68th birthday with song, cheers, and pie this past Sunday.

The actor’s celebration comes about a month after Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

However, the video, uploaded by actress Demi Moore, showed Willis, his Emma Heminh Willis, and relatives in good spirits.

“Happy birthday dear Daddy-O!” the actor’s family sang in the traditional birthday chant.

After the song, Willis blew out his birthday candles on a celebratory pie.

Moore, who was once married to Willis, uploaded the video with a caption of support.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family,” she wrote.