(WFLA) — A pair of tighty-whiteys might end up being sold for thousands of dollars, but these aren’t just any pair.

Propstore Auction, a memorabilia auction site, said it is auctioning off the white briefs worn by actor Bryan Cranston during the pilot of the crime series “Breaking Bad.”

The underwear was part of the television series’ iconic branding, as the character Walter White used them to cook methamphetamine to support his family during his cancer treatments. To add to the realism of the character’s predicament, this pair of underwear even has a bit of staining along the back, according to Propstore.

As of this report, the starting bid for the underwear is $1,250, but Propstore estimated that it could sell for up to $2,500 to $5,000.

The underwear is part of a charity auction by Sony Pictures Television, which will donate part of the proceeds to the Assistance League of Albuquerque and ABQ Mutual Aid of the SouthWest Organizing Project. These two charities are based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the series and its spinoff series, “Better Call Saul,” were filmed.

Other items included in the same lot are various props — including an uninscribed copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” which helped unravel the series’ biggest conflict between White and his brother-in-law, DEA agent Hank Schrader.

It’s not the first time Walter White’s underwear went up for sale. In 2013, a pair sold for $9,000, and more recently, a more ragged pair of White’s undies sold on Propstore for £6,875, which is about $8,285 in American dollars.

According to TMZ, Propstore is one of the biggest memorabilia auction specialists for objects from the TV and film industry.

The Propstore website said it was founded in 1998 by Stephen Lane to help collectors find new pieces and to create an archive of “prop art.” It employs experts to help authenticate items.

The bidding for the current auction ends on Monday, February 27 at about 9 p.m. To make your own bid, click here.