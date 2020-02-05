Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in Showtime series

TAMPA (WFLA) – From “The Help” to “How to Get Away with Murder” Academy award-winning actress Vola Davis has portrayed some strong women on film.

Now Davis and Showtime will appear as former first lady Michelle Obama in a new Showtime series.

Aptly titled “First Ladies” the series will delve into the personal and political lives of Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford.

The roles of Roosevelt and Ford have not been cast yet.

The former first lady recently snagged her first Grammy win for the audiobook version of her best-selling memoir “Becoming.”