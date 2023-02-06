TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Actress Viola Davis has earned the coveted EGOT status after bringing home a Grammy Sunday night.

The 57-year-old won her first Grammy for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir, “Finding Me.” In accepting the award, Davis became the third black woman in history to achieve such honor.

“It has just been such a journey,” Davis said as she accepted the award. “I just EGOT!”

“EGOT” is when a person is awarded an Emmy, an Oscar, a Toney, and a Grammy over their career. So far, only 18 people have achieved the rare status. According to NBC News, Davis is the fourth Black person to win, joining Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend.

Davis already holds an Oscar, an Emmy, and two Tonys.

“Oh, my God,” Davis said at the award show. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”