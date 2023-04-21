KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans at Morgan Wallen’s concert Thursday night in Louisville got more of a show than they paid for when the singer tripped on stage, briefly disappearing into a cloud of smoke.

The country music singer reappeared, uninjured and never missed a beat while singing through an on-stage spill.

Aside from holding his leg for a moment, it seems the fall did not injure the East Tennessee native. After the song was over, Wallen said “I was about to be legless after that song!”

A viewer submitted video shows fans in the 22,090 seat arena singing along with Wallen as he moved around the the stage. He was halfway through performing his song “Heartless” at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky on April 20 when he fell.

As Wallen walked to the front of the smoke-covered stage, the video shows him appearing to trip over a light fixture on the stage. He then falls into the smoke briefly before standing right back up.

Wallen falls while performing Heartless at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. (Tiffany Anderson)

Through the fall, Wallen’s voice only paused for roughly 2 seconds before he got up, singing once again. In a bit of Irony, the line Wallen was singing during the fall was “You’re so high on attention, taking miles from inches. Leave me in the darkness.”

Video after the fall shows the smoke cleared from the stage as Wallen continued energetically performing the song.

“Next time, don’t put so much smoke on the stage.” Wallen continued, before going on to perform another song.