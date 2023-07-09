TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another singer on tour has fallen victim to crazed fans throwing objects at them on stage.

Harry Styles is the most recent celebrity to get an object thrown at him on stage during a performance.

The concert, which took place in Vienna, Austria on Saturday shows the pop singer getting hit with a flying object.

On Instagram, @harryloustan1 posted the video, calling out fans to “stop throwing s*** at him,” along with hashtags including, #treatpeoplewithkindness to follow.

Harry Styles is now the fourth singer reported within a month to be hit with an object during a concert, behind Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini.