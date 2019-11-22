Victoria’s Secret is canceling its fashion show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

(CNN) – No angel wings on runway models this holiday season.

Victoria’s Secret is ending its nearly quarter-century tradition: It will not hold its annual fashion show this year, a cultural phenomenon that began in 1995.

Various media outlets report parent company L Brands made the announcement during the company’s third quarter earnings call Thursday.

The company said the marketing strategy for the brand is evolving.

The move follows months of speculation the show wouldn’t happen this year and years of declining TV ratings.

