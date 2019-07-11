Twenty One Pilots coming to Amalie Arena this fall

GULF SHORES, AL – MAY 20: Twenty One Pilots perform with at the Hangout Stage during 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 20, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Twenty One Pilots is returning to Tampa Bay with a new concert set for Amalie Arena on Oct. 9.

The Grammy-winning duo, made up of frontman Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, hits the road this fall for the next part of their Bandito Tour, in support of their 2018 album Trench. It will be the band’s first performance on the fall North American leg.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 19 at 10 a.m, starting at $35.75.

But fans better act fast. Tickets to their last show in November sold out in hours.

Fans who are Ticketmaster verified can buy tickets before the general public starting July 16 at 10 a.m. through July 18 at 10 p.m.

To register, click here.

For more information on the tour, click here.

TRENDING STORIES:

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

NEW VIDEO: Shark dragging case shows animal was also shot

Woman dies after metal drinking straw enters eye, pierces brain

Authorities: Missing man was eaten by his own dogs

Hamburger, hot dog buns sold at Publix, Walmart, Aldi recalled due to potential choking hazard

Rays minor league pitcher ‘flipped’ bus into home with girlfriend

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral