TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While all eyes were locked on the Super Bowl LVII, streaming service Tubi pranked viewers with their 15-second ad that aired during the fourth quarter on Sunday.

The ad made it appear as if the Super Bowl LVII broadcast returned from a commercial break with Fox Sports announcers Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt. That’s when the promo called “Interface Interruption,” caused viewers to wonder if someone had taken the remote.

In the streaming service’s caption on YouTube, Tubi wrote, “No, you didn’t sit on the remote. But on Super Bowl Sunday, we fooled audiences into thinking they did.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the co-founder and CCO at Mischief, Greg Hahn, who produced the ad with Tubi said, “Nicole [chief marketing officer at Tubi] and the Tubi team came to us with a unique brief for the streaming sector: Reveal Tubi to the world, personality-first. Not title-first. These spots reveal a personality we’ve had fun creating over the past few months: quirky, playful, and a bit unexpected. Tubi is poised to be the troublemaker of the streaming world.”

After Super Bowl viewers realized it was just an ad, people took to social media to give their thoughts on the commercial.

“I hope the person in each household who everyone accused of touching the remote during the Tubi commercial is having a good night,” Seattle Sports writer Stacy Jo Rost wrote.

Wanda Sykes shared her thoughts, “Tubi just got folks punched and tv remotes thrown.” While another Twitter user simply said “Tubi should be sued for this,” along with a video of the ad.

The Kansas City Chiefs became Super Bowl Champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday night.

To view the full Tubi ad, follow this link, and remember, it’s only a commercial.