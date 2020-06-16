Trump’s niece set to release tell-all book on family

(CNN) – One of President Trump’s family members is ready to release a tell-all book.

Mary Trump is reportedly the only niece of the president. Publisher Simon and Schuster plans to release her book next month.

It’s called “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Simon and Schuster describe the book on its website as a “revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him.”

Besides being his niece, Mary Trump is a clinical psychologist.

The publisher says she will use that background to add insight to specific events that she witnessed firsthand.

The book is slated to hit stores on July 27.

LATEST STORIES: