Trump mocks Greta Thunberg after she wins Time Person of the Year

(NBC) – President Donald Trump mocked teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter Thursday after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, calling her win “ridiculous” and suggesting she take anger management classes.
“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”
Trump, who was Time’s Person of the Year in 2016, was a finalist for the 2019 nomination.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.
