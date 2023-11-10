KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce has touched down in Argentina for girlfriend Taylor Swift’s second night of the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires.

Swift posted to her social media on Friday afternoon that her concert on Friday would be postponed due to inclement weather.

On Thursday, Page Six reported that Kansas City’s star tight end would be traveling to see Swift’s concert. On Friday afternoon, he was photographed in Argentina.

On Thursday night, Kelce was spotted in Kansas City at Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies charity event.

The pop star kicked off the South American leg of the Eras Tour on Thursday night. Swift will also perform on Saturday night. Her next stop is next weekend in Rio De Janeiro.

The Chiefs are currently on their bye week, giving Kelce time to attend a show. The Chiefs’ next game is Monday Night Football on Nov. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two-time Super Bowl champ’s brother poked fun at Kelce’s travel on the “New Heights” podcast this week.

Travis Kelce said that he might just “say f*** it and just go somewhere nice” for his break.

“My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny,” Travis Kelce said. “Somewhere south, closer to the equator.”

“South of the equator?” Jason Kelce teased.

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Kelce hopes to attend multiple tour dates when he doesn’t have other commitments.