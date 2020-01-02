Transgender character coming to Marvel Universe

FILE – In this June 26, 2019 file photo, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige arrives at the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Marvel Studios may be stepping away from its cross-studio partnership with Sony Pictures that has allowed the Spider-Man character to appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe films like “Avengers: Endgame.” The Hollywood trade Deadline reports Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 that there was a disagreement over the profit-sharing structure. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (CNN) – The Marvel movie universe is expanding.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced plans to introduce a transgender character.

Feige did not name the character or specify which movie would include the addition.

He did say it is a movie the studio is shooting right now.

Feige has overseen the release of 23 Marvel movies, beginning with Iron Man in 2008.

Feige points out one of Marvel’s goals is to be diverse and inclusive when it comes to female characters and characters of color.