Top 3 all-time Jeopardy! winners to compete in January

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Jeopardy! is bringing the brain power. The game’s top three winners will quiz their way toward $1 million.

Call it the battle royale of game shows as Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer compete in the challenge.

Here’s how it will work: The three champs will compete in a series of matches and the first player to win three will receive a cool million and be crown the “Greatest of All Time.”

The other two contestants will walk away with $250,000 each.

Each man boasts some pretty impressive stats already. Jennings won a record 74 games straight, Rutter hauled in the most money and Holzhauer holds the title for top single-game winnings.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says this competition should set the record straight on who is the best of the best.

It will air starting Jan. 7.

