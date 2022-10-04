TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have both retained divorce lawyers, NBC News reported Tuesday.

NBC reported that the pair have been married since early 2009 and have two children together.

In February, Brady decided to retire after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles. However, just a few weeks later, he changed his mind and returned to the sport.

Just last month, Bündchen opened up about her relationship with Brady in a conversation with Elle Magazine. She said she has some concerns about Brady playing another season in the NFL, and “would like him to be more present.”

Brady took an 11-day break during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason training camp, which fueled split rumors.

When Brady returned from the break he told reporters, “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. So you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process.”

Various tabloids reported that Bündchen was not happy when Brady changed his mind about retiring and committing another season to the Bucs.

NBC News said Brady is off to a slow start on the field by his lofty standards.

The 45-year-old quarterback has thrown for 1,058 yards and has six touchdowns through four games. He has just one interception.