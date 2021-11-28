Today in Entertainment History : Grand Ole Opry makes radio debut

Country music great Vince Gill, center, sings on stage during the Grand Ole Opry at Carnegie Hall in New York Monday, Nov. 14, 2005. The concert was part of the Opry’s 80th anniversary and falls on the eve of the Country Music Awards held in New York. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

On Nov. 28, 1925, the Grand Ole Opry made its radio debut on station WSM.

In 1964, Willie Nelson made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Also in 1964, “Leader of the Pack” by The Shangri-Las hit number one on the Billboard pop chart.

In 1974, John Lennon performed in concert for the first time in several years. He sang three songs with Elton John at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was payback for a bet in which Elton John had made Lennon promise they’d perform together if “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” hit number one.

In 1976, actor Rosalind Russell died of breast cancer. She was 68.

In 1989, IRS agents raided the Las Vegas home of actor Redd Foxx, who owed an estimated $755,000 in taxes.

In 1990, officials in Los Angeles decided there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute singer Axl Rose for assault in connection with a dispute with his neighbor. The neighbor claimed Rose hit her over the head with an empty wine bottle.

In 1997, Chumbawamba singer Danbert Nobacon (NOH’-bay-kahn) was arrested in Florence, Italy, for wearing a skirt. He was released when a police officer recognized the name “Chumbawamba.”

Also in 1997, the last episode of “Beavis and Butt-head” aired on MTV.

Today’s Birthdays: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Junior is 92. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel (shuh-NEL’) is 81. Singer Randy Newman is 78. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 72. Actor Ed Harris is 71. Actor S. Epatha (eh-PAY’-thah) Merkerson (“Law and Order”) is 69. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 65. Actor Judd Nelson is 62. Director Alfonso Cuaron (kwahr-OHN’) (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 60. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 59. Actor Jane Sibbett (“Friends, “Herman’s Head”) is is 59. Comedian Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”) is 59. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (boh-VAY’) (“NYPD Blue,” ″The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 55. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 53. Actor Gina Tognoni (tahn-YOHN’-ee) (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 47. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 46. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 45. Actor Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 43. Rapper Chamillionaire (kah-MIL’-yuhn-ayr) is 42. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 42. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (baht-man-GLEESH’) (Vampire Weekend) is 38. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 38. Singer Trey Songz is 37. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”) is 37. Actor Scarlett Pomers (PAHM’-ers) (“Reba”) is 33. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 28.