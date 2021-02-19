TobyMac to perform first live concert at Amalie Arena since pandemic began

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TobyMac performs during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amalie Arena is set to hold its first live concert since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian artist Tobymac’s Hits Deep Tour will be at Amalie on Feb. 19 and 20 with special guests Tauren Wells, Unspoken, We Are Messengers, Cochren and Co. and Terrian.

This will be the first concert at Amalie since the pandemic began, but not its first show. Comedian Mike Epps was there on Feb. 6. The arena has also been hosting Lightning and Raptors’ games, but with only a limited amount of players’ friends and family in attendance. The arena hopes to welcome fans back in March.

Amalie has a number of new health and safety protocols in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 such as limiting fan attendance and requiring masks. There is also a no bag policy. A full list of safety guidelines is available on amaliearena.com.

Tobymac’s show will take place Feb. 19 and 20 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $19.95 to $30 on ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

