‘Tiger King’ legal team expects Trump pardon; planning ‘hair, makeup, wardrobe’ and limo for his release

Entertainment

by: Darcie Loreno,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries to Joe Exotic’s rival, Carole Baskin. In a ruling Monday, June 1, 2020, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

(WJW) — The legal team of ‘Tiger King’ star Joseph Maldonado-Passage believes President Donald Trump will issue a pardon for the reality TV star before leaving office, and that they’ll have “hair makeup, wardrobe” and a limo ready for his release.

KOCO News reports that Eric Love, the leader of Maldonado-Passage’s legal team, said he was extremely confident” about getting the pardon Tuesday.

Love told KOCO News he expected the pardon sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We’ve got hair, makeup, wardrobes. Trust me, anything you can think of we have it, including a doctor and also a mental health expert,” Love told KOCO News.

Love also said there is a limo set up to pick Maldonado-Passage up once he is released.

“Joe’s biggest thing is he can’t wait to get out, as you can imagine, and he doesn’t want anyone to see him until his hair is done,” Love told KOCO News. “So, the most important person tomorrow is the hair and makeup and wardrobe.”

Maldonado-Passage, better known by his stage name, Joe Exotic, was sentenced last year to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to try to kill Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa.

Baskin, whose rivalry with Exotic was documented in the Netflix hit “Tiger King,” was granted ownership of Exotic’s former zoo last June.

Exotic has accused Baskin of killing her former husband, Don Lewis. Baskin, never officially a suspect, has maintained her innocence.

