‘Tiger King’ documentary series receives 6 Emmy nominations

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. Federal prosecutors on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, announced that the zookeeper, also known as “Joe Exotic,” and candidate for governor earlier this year has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme alleging he tried to hire someone to kill a Florida woman. Prosecutors allege Maldonado-Passage tried to hire two separate people to kill the woman, who wasn’t harmed. Maldonado-Passage finished third in a three-way Libertarian primary in June. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

(WFLA) – Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has been nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Documentary Series, according to People magazine.

The series, documents the spiral of former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner Joe Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, and his feud with Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, a feud which Exotic sentenced to 22 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot and Baskin taking ownership of said animal park.

The series is nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series, directing for a documentary, picture editing for a nonfiction program, music composition for a documentary series, sound editing for a nonfiction or reality program and sound mixing, according to People.

