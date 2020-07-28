‘Tiger King’ documentary series receives 6 Emmy nominations

(WFLA) – Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has been nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Documentary Series, according to People magazine.
The series, documents the spiral of former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner Joe Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, and his feud with Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, a feud which Exotic sentenced to 22 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot and Baskin taking ownership of said animal park.
The series is nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series, directing for a documentary, picture editing for a nonfiction program, music composition for a documentary series, sound editing for a nonfiction or reality program and sound mixing, according to People.
