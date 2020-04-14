Ticketmaster no longer giving refunds for postponed events

(NBC)— In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Ticketmaster has changed its refund policy—and customers are not happy.
In the past, ticket holders for concerts, sports and other events that were postponed, canceled or rescheduled, were eligible for a refund.
Now only events that are canceled are refundable.
The company says its refund policy for postponed events are set by event organizers, not Ticketmaster.
Ticketmaster also said its policy on postponed events has been consisted, though its wording online has been edited for clarity.
For more information on Ticketmaster’s refund policy, click here.
