(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Actor Niles Fitch is making history as Disney’s first black live-action prince.

Fitch plays Prince Tuma in the new Disney+ science fiction fantasy film “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.”

It is set to stream this summer.

Fitch, 18, is best known for portraying teenage Randall Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

“Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” tells the story of Sam, a different type of Disney princess, who will be played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee.