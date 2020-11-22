The Rock won’t concede Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Associated Press

HOLLYWOOD (WFLA/AP) — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson joked Saturday that he’s not conceding the crown of Sexiest Man Alive to 2020’s winner Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jordan told the magazine that the honor is a “cool feeling.”

“You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get,’” he said. “But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

The Rock tipped his hat to Jordan in an Instagram post that featured a screenshot of Johnson’s 2016 People Magazine cover when he won the award.

“Congrats to my brother @Michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown. I CONCEDE NOTHING.”

Some believe Johnson, who announced his support of Joe Biden back in September, was invoking the tweets of President Donald Trump in his post.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss