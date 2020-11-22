The Rock won’t concede Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B. Jordan

HOLLYWOOD (WFLA/AP) — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson joked Saturday that he’s not conceding the crown of Sexiest Man Alive to 2020’s winner Michael B. Jordan.
Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Jordan told the magazine that the honor is a “cool feeling.”
“You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get,’” he said. “But it’s a good club to be a part of.”
The Rock tipped his hat to Jordan in an Instagram post that featured a screenshot of Johnson’s 2016 People Magazine cover when he won the award.
“Congrats to my brother @Michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown. I CONCEDE NOTHING.”
Some believe Johnson, who announced his support of Joe Biden back in September, was invoking the tweets of President Donald Trump in his post.
