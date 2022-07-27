Norman Lear has reached a major milestone.

The iconic television writer and producer turned 100 on Wednesday. A day before the big day, he took to social media to gear up for the special occasion with a video message recorded by his daughter, Kate via her cellphone.

“I mean my God, the miracle of being alive with everything that’s available to us and me turning 100 tomorrow” he laughed. “Yeah you hear me, tomorrow I turn 100. That’s as believable to me as today I’m 99.”

Lear is the brains behind the popular 1970s sitcoms “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “Sanford and Son,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times” and “One Day at a Time.”

“I’ve been doing breakfast slots and, I guess, my breakfast slot at the moment is the moment every person who is seeing me now- some are seeing me within months of me saying this. Some are likely to see this years after I have said this,” he riddled. “But, whenever all of you are seeing it, that will be the moment you’re seeing it. As this is the moment I’m saying it.”

The five-time Emmy award winner continued to explain some of his life lessons.

“What that means to me is: living in the moment. The moment between past and present or present and past,” he continued. “The hammock in the middle between after and next. The moment. Treasure it. Use it. Live, love.”

Lear’s birthday reflections continued with a Op-Ed piece for The New York Times about his fictional character Archie Bunker in relation to former President Donald Trump.

“If Archie had been around 50 years later, he probably would have watched Fox News. He probably would have been a Trump voter,” Lear penned. “But I think that the sight of the American flag being used to attack Capitol Police would have sickened him.”

“I hope that the resolve shown by Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and their commitment to exposing the truth, would have won his respect,” he continued.

The Hollywood legend is no stranger to bringing heavy topics to light. He utilized “All in the Family” to discuss racism, feminism, homosexuality and more.

Lear rings in his birthday with major honors to his name.

Back in 1984, Lear was one of the first television producers to be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

In 2017, Lear was one of the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors.

This Fall, ABC will keep the centennial celebrations coming with the special “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.” It will air on Sept. 22.