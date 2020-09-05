‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 hits Disney+ on Oct. 30

(NEXSTAR) – We now have a date for the return of Baby Yoda. Season two of “The Mandalorian” will begin on Disney+ on Oct. 30.
No other details have been released yet, including if Disney+ will follow last season’s pattern of releasing a new episode every week or release the entire season at once.
The show received 15 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Drama Series.
If you’re looking to fill the time before Oct. 30, the docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” continues to stream on Disney+.
