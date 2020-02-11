The latest social media craze: Broom Challenge

Entertainment

by: Kara Urland

Posted: / Updated:

The latest craze sweeping the internet is the “standing broom” trick or #BroomChallenge.

A viral tweet implies that NASA said Monday was the only day the “standing broom” trick would work, because of the earth’s gravitational pull.

This, of course, caused thousands of people to post videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves. However, there is no such announcement from NASA to verify the claim. 

The Earth’s gravitational pull on a certain day has no role to play in a broom standing on its own. Turns out, anyone can perform this trick on any day of a year. It is all about balance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"

New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS"

Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road"

USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"

911 calls show frantic moments of Spring Hill dog attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 calls show frantic moments of Spring Hill dog attack"

Kathleen High School teacher arrested for DUI, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathleen High School teacher arrested for DUI, deputies say"

Naked man exposed himself to girl waiting for school bus, Winter Haven Police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naked man exposed himself to girl waiting for school bus, Winter Haven Police say"

Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss