‘The Kane Show’ host Peter Deibler dies at 43

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Radio personality Peter Deibler, best known as host “Kane” of the once-nationally-syndicated morning show “The Kane Show,” has died after a long illness, according to reports. He was 43.

“Although co-hosts came and went, Kane remained a constant, comforting voice for thousands of people driving to work, dropping the kids off at school and running errands,” lawyers for Deibler’s family said in a statement.

According to Radio Insight and All Access, Deibler died Friday at the Shady Grove Adventist Medical Center in suburban Maryland. No further details were reported about his death.

Deibler worked at radio stations in Connecticut, Florida and Washington, D.C. He moved to Tampa in 1998 to join 93.3 WFLZ, and hosted “The Extreme Show,” which aired in multiple markets across the country.

Deibler anchored “The Kane Show” on HOT 99.5 in Washington, and the Sunday Night “Club Kane,” which aired in 100 stations until its cancellation in April 2020.

Deibler is survived by two daughters.

iHeartRadio released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that Kane has passed away. Kane has been an important part of our iHeart family for many years, from his early days at WFLZ in Tampa, to his network of stations and success at HOT995 in DC and Club Kane. Please keep Kane’s family and his girls in your thoughts and prayers,” the company said in a statement.

