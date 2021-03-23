‘The Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 04: Actor George Segal speaks onstage during the “The Goldbergs” panel discussion at the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 4, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Actor George Segal has died at the age of 87, according to multiple reports.

Sonia Segal, his wife, first confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery.”

Segal appeared in numerous television series, and was currently starring in “The Goldbergs” as Albert “Pops” Solomon.

“We lost a legend,” the show’s creator, Adam F. Golberg, said in a tweet. “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy.”

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all… pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

The Long Island, New York native was also known for his roles in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” “A Touch of Class” and “Look Who’s Talking,” among others.

So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful George Segal! We did The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood together & I guested on Just Shoot Me. One of a kind and always a joy! #RIPGeorge #RIPGeorgeSegal 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/fEZpQSUkBU — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) March 24, 2021