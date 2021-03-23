‘The Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87

by: Nexstar Media Wire

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 04: Actor George Segal speaks onstage during the “The Goldbergs” panel discussion at the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 4, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Actor George Segal has died at the age of 87, according to multiple reports.

Sonia Segal, his wife, first confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery.”

Segal appeared in numerous television series, and was currently starring in “The Goldbergs” as Albert “Pops” Solomon.

“We lost a legend,” the show’s creator, Adam F. Golberg, said in a tweet. “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy.”

The Long Island, New York native was also known for his roles in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” “A Touch of Class” and “Look Who’s Talking,” among others.

