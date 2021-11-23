Thanksgiving TV schedule: When and how to watch parade, primetime football

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 26: Santa Claus waves from his sleigh float at the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 26, 2020 in New York City. The World-Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks off the holiday season for millions of television viewers watching safely at home. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving is this Thursday and, in addition to the food and family time, many across America will also be looking to take part in traditions like watching the annual Thanksgiving day parade or slate of NFL football games.

Most of the entertainment highlights of Thanksgiving Day can be caught on News Channel 8. Here’s when you can watch:

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A tradition more than nine decades in the making returns Thanksgiving morning when the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through New York City.

This year’s parade will feature 15 giant balloons of beloved characters in addition to 28 floats and 36 inflatables. There will be 10 marching bands, nine performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus!

(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.)

There will also be appearances and musical performances from several artists including Carrie Underwood, Foreigner, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Rob Thomas, Kristen Chenoweth, Jordan Fisher and Chris Lane.

The 95th annual parade begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday and runs through 12 p.m. TODAY Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host coverage on News Channel 8. For the first time ever, the parade can also be broadcast on Peacock.

The National Dog Show

Right after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade wraps up, you and your four-legged friends can catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the National Dog Show. A total of 205 breeds and varieties of dogs will compete to become the best of breed, first in group and best in show.

The annual dog show airs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on News Channel 8.

Bills QB Josh Allen eats a turkey leg after 2019 Thanksgiving Day game. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NFL football: Bills vs. Saints

Once the turkey has been carved and dessert has been served, it’s time for Sunday Night Football – on a Thursday.

NBC will broadcast a special Thanksgiving night primetime game between the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills and the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints. The Bills (6-4) will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints (5-5) at Caesars Superdome. The Saints won the last meeting between the two teams 47-10 on Nov. 11, 2017.

Football coverage begins at 8 p.m. on News Channel 8 with Football Night in America. Kickoff for the Bills vs. Saints is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

Programming notes:

News Channel 8 at 11 a.m. will be pre-empted on Thursday by the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After the National Dog Show, regular programming will resume with the Drew Barrymore Show, Ellen and our News Channel 8 newscasts all airing at their regular times.

News Channel 8 at 11 p.m. will air once coverage of the Bills vs. Saints game wraps up.