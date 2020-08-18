Taylor Swift slams Donald Trump’s ‘calculated dismantling of USPS’

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Richard Joseph McEwan, of Milford, N.J., was arrested on Friday, Aug. 30, and charged with breaking into Swift’s Westerly, R.I., oceanfront house. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(NBC News) – Taylor Swift ripped into President Donald Trump on Saturday, saying that his “calculated dismantling” of the United States Postal Service is an example of him trying to “blatantly cheat” the 2020 election.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” the 30-year-old pop star wrote on Twitter. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

Swift’s tweet is alluding to Trump’s opposition to emergency funding for the postal service because he believes it will lead to more voting by mail.

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early,” Swift added in a subsequent tweet on Saturday.

