Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

(WFLA) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift recently gave over $55 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour crew, People Magazine reported.

The entertainment publisher said the bonuses went to everyone including dancers, riggers, sound technicians, catering, and others. It’s unclear if that includes the $100,000 bonus she reportedly gave to her tour’s truck drivers.

The Grammy-winning artist has been selling out venues across the nation since kicking off her tour in Glendale, Arizona in March. Since then, her concerts have drawn other celebrities including Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Paul Rudd, People reported.

Swift’s Eras Tour concerts each include 44 songs that span her entire career. Each era was accompanied by its own set of outfit and microphone changes.