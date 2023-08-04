TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Taylor Swift took a moment to give a gift to the daughter of late NBA player Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa.

During the Los Angeles show on Thursday, Swift went over to hug 6-year-old Bianka Bryant.

Video taken by @skibiscuit on Tiktok shows Swift gifting Bianka the black “22” hat while singing her song “22.”

Vanessa took to Instagram, posting the special moments saying, “So special” and “We love you, Taylor Swift.”

In 2020, Taylor Swift sent Kobe and Vanessa’s older daughter, Natalia, a cardigan. During her 1989 tour in 2015, Kobe joined Swift on stage.

Bianka’s dad and sister, Gianna Maria-Onore, died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash.