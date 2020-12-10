Taylor Swift announces surprise album release; sister album to ‘Folklore’

DENVER (KDVR) — Taylor Swift made a surprise album announcement on Facebook Thursday morning.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs.” shared Swift.

Swift released “Folklore” on July 24 of this year.

The new album will be titled “Evermore”.