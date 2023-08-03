TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Taylor Swift is not at the end of an era just yet.

The Era’s Tour is adding to its 2024 lineup with three more stops in Miami. Swift will be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 18, 19 and 20 of next year.

Registration for presales for all shows is open at TaylorSwift.com. No tickets are being sold at this time.

The news of her extended tour dates came from a Twitter post on Thursday from Swift herself.

Additional stops on the tour include New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto. She will be joined by singer Gracie Abrams.