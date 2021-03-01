Dover native talks about being selected for new season of ‘The Voice’

TAMPA (WFLA) – 22-year-old Kenzie Wheeler is no stranger to performing, opening up for big artists like Charlie Daniels, Michael Ray, and Craig Campbell.

But this Dover native and seventh-generation Floridian is ready to turn in the farm life for the lights of Hollywood after being selected by Kelly Clarkson on season 20 of The Voice.

Wheeler says when he was young, he and his mother, who is a mail carrier, would sing together in the car. The young man considers himself a total “momma’s boy” and knows that she always wants the best for him, so much so she even submitted his application to The Voice!

Wheeler says didn’t take singing seriously until his sophomore year of high school when he started singing karaoke at a local restaurant. Kenzie’s friends were really impressed with his voice, so he started going every Friday night to karaoke and performing gigs around town.

When he isn’t doing shows around town, Wheeler keeps himself pretty busy working at a grocery store warehouse where he drives a pallet jack.

Wheeler’s dad recently inspired him to grow a mullet which has been a hit with his fans and has become his trademark. Kenzie is ready to show the world his voice and mullet!