TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman, Mikhail Sergachev, just bought a $9 million home in Beach Park, according to public records.

Sergachev purchased the new construction home on the waterfront on Thursday, located on Sandpiper Road. The 8,077-square-foot home has five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a 500-square-foot loft, and a climate-controlled wine cellar, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The hockey player will also enjoy the home’s fancy features which include a rooftop deck, a new dock, an elevator, and a 10-car garage.

As for those extra rooms? This home also includes a 2-row movie theater, gym, a waterfront Flex room, lounge, and an entertaining bar.

Courtesy: Modesta Homes

The kitchen includes a prep kitchen and a waterfall center island. A short trip to the back of the home will lead you to the custom waterfront pool with fire fountains, a floating spa, dual sun decks, and an outdoor kitchen, according to the listing on Zillow.

Mikhail Sergachev has been with the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2017.