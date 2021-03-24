‘Talladega Nights’ child star Houston Tumlin dead at 28

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 26: Actor Grayson Russell (L) and Houston Tumlin arrive at the premiere of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” at Mann’s Grauman Chinese Theater on July 26, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Houston Tumlin, who starred as a child in Will Ferrell’s “Talladega Nights,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 28.

The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ and the Wrap confirmed.

Tumlin is best known for playing the swear-happy 10-year-old Bobby Walker in the 2006 comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

The film was Tumlin’s only acting credit, according to the International Movie Database.

Per TMZ, Tumlin was serving in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell as recently as 2015. He also reportedly worked other jobs, including repairing telephone lines.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the national hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss