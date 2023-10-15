(NBC News) — Suzanne Somers is dead at 76, according to her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay.

The “Three’s Company” actress died in her home while surrounded by her family in the early hours of Sunday, which was the eve of her 77th birthday.

Actress and comedienne Suzanne Somers poses in front of her star, as she is honored Friday, Jan. 24, 2003, with the 2,212th star on the Walk of Fame at the Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Actor John Ritter points towards guests attending a press preview luncheon for television’s “Three’s Company,” and its spinoff show “The Ropers,” in Los Angeles, Sept. 6, 1979. From left to right: Audra Lindley, Joyce DeWitt, Ritter, Suzanne Somers, Don Knotts, and Norman Fell. Lindley and Fell star in “The Ropers.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

American actress Suzanne Somers is seen on February 23, 1978. (AP Photo)

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” Hay said in a statement on behalf of Somers’ family.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Somers passed, but Hay said the actress “survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

