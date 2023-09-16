TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Supermodel Gisele Bündchen who was formerly married to Tom Brady is the new homeowner of a $9.1 million, 7.5-acre equestrian estate in south Florida, according to Top Ten Real Estate News.

The home, located in Southwest Ranches, has nine bedrooms and features an infinity pool with a hot tub and fountain water features, soccer facilities, tennis courts, and 10 horse stables.

The listing agent, Chad Bishop, told Top Ten Real Estate News that Gisele is planning to have horses, chickens, and other farm animals on her property.

This newly renovated home is nearly 5,200 square feet with a primary suite, a floating-glass staircase, and a built-in bar in the gourmet kitchen.

A hibachi girl, pizza oven, barbecue pit, and a wine fridge are just a few amenities of the outdoor kitchen on the property.

According to the real estate news outlet, Gisele has owned multiple homes in New York, Massachusetts, Montana, and recently the Sunshine State. She just purchased a $11.5 million home in Surfside across the water from Brady’s Indian Creek home.

Southwest Ranches is a rural neighborhood including lots of equestrian ranches, which led to its name. Other celebrities including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem own homes in this area.