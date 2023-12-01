TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Classic rock bands Styx and Foreigner are bringing their “Renegades & Rock Heroes” tour to Tampa next year.

The summertime tour will stop at the MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre on July 20, 2024.

“We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024,” Styx founding guitarist James “J.Y.” Young said in a statement. “We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!”

Tickets for the Tampa show go on-sale to the general public via LiveNation on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets during a pre-sale that runs from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7. VIP packages will also be available for fans on Dec. 4.

The bands also announced a south Florida tour stop in West Palm Beach on July 17.