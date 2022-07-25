TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Stevie Nicks has added another leg to her 2022 tour, and is set to perform in Tampa this fall.

The Fleetwood Mac singer will make stops across the U.S. and end the tour Friday, Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach. Pop singer Vanessa Carlton will be the opening act.

Nicks released her most recent single, “Show Them The Way,” in 2020.

Nicks and Carlton will perform at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Oct. 25.

Tickets for the show will go on sale via LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.