Steven Spielberg’s daughter arrested on domestic assault charge

Mikaela Spielberg (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The daughter of famed director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Nashville over the weekend after an alleged incident of domestic violence against her fiance.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was booked into the Metro jail Saturday morning on a charge of domestic assault with bodily injury.

According to an arrest warrant, Spielberg and her fiance had been drinking at a Nashville bar. As the couple returned from the bar around 4 a.m. Saturday, the two reportedly got into an argument.

The warrant states a rude comment was made and Spielberg then began throwing objects at her fiance, striking him in the hand and causing him a visible injury.

Detectives said Spielberg changed her story of what happened multiple times and provided conflicting statements.

Spielberg was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Saturday morning. She was released on a $1,000 bond and a court date was set for the morning of March 9.

