‘Star Wars’ actor who portrayed Boba Fett, Jeremy Bulloch, dies at 75

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who portrayed the original bounty-hunter Boba Fett in “Star Wars,” has died.
According to various media outlets, including TMZ and popular gaming and entertainment website IGN, Bulloch passed away Thursday at the age of 75.
Bulloch played Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy as well as appearing in several James Bond movies including The Spy Who Loved Me and Octopussy.
According to Bulloch’s website, the actor died peacefully following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson’s disease.
Bulloch spent his final weeks in the care of staff at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, England.
His wife of over 50 years and two of his sons were by his side during his final days.
