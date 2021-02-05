‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dead at 91

In this June 11, 2018 photo, Christopher Plummer poses for a portrait to promote his film “Boundaries” in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

(NEXSTAR) — Christopher Plummer, best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” died Friday morning, according to Variety. He was 91.

Variety reports Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife by his side.

Plummer had an extensive award-winning career across film, television, and theater. He made his Broadway debut in 1954 and won over audience 12 years later alongside Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music.”

He starred in other major movies like “Waterloo,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “Malcolm X,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager told Variety in a statement. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots.”