LOS ANGELES (KTLA/WFLA) — Smash Mouth frontman, Steve Harwell, died Monday at the age of 56, according to the New York Times.

The Times reported that Harwell died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Harwell’s manager told TMZ that the 56-year-old singer has suffered from alcohol abuse for much of his life and reached the final stages of liver failure, for which he had been receiving treatment.

TMZ also reported that the representative said Harwell “likely only [had] a week or so to live.”

A California-based band, Smash Mouth formed in the 1990s and had several hits in the early 2000s, including “All Star,” “Walkin on the Sun,” and a cover of “I’m a Believer.” Both “All Star” and “I’m a Believer” were featured on the soundtrack of the movie “Shrek.”

The sad news about Harwell’s health comes after reports of the singer being disoriented on stage during a live performance two years ago where, according to TMZ, he was yelling at the audience and slurring his words.

Harwell retired from the band in 2021.