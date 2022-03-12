Singer Traci Braxton, sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, dies after cancer battle

Tamar Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Toni Braxton, Evelyn Braxton, Traci Braxton and Trina Braxton, from left, attend the 13th annual McDonald’s 365 Black Awards on Friday, July 1,2016 in New Orleans. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Singer Traci Braxton died at the age of 50 after a year of battling cancer, according to her family.

Toni Braxton posted the news of her sister’s death on Instagram Saturday.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” she wrote. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

People Magazine also confirmed the news of Traci Braxton’s death after getting a statement from her husband, Kevin Surratt.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt said.

Traci Braxton began her singing career with her sisters in their group, the Braxtons. She later returned to music in 2013 with her solo album “Crash & Burn” being released in 2014 and continued to work in the entertainment industry.

Traci Braxton also had some roles in movies like “Sinners Wanted,” “The Christmas Lottery,” and “Chaaw.”

“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake,” Toni Braxton said.