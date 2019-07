TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Singer Shawn Mendes was spotted by fans roaming the City of Tampa earlier today just hours before his show at Amalie Arena.

The singer was seen with Camila Cabello at Oxford Exchange located off of West Kennedy Boulevard. The two recently did a duet together called “Senorita.”

Mendes is set to perform with Alessia Cara tonight at Amalie Arena.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m.