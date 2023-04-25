(WFLA) — Singer Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96, according to a report by the New York Times.

The Times stated that Belafonte’s spokesperson, Ken Sunshine, confirmed the singer’s death Tuesday morning.

Sunshine said the singer died of congestive heart failure at his home in Manhattan.

Born in Harlem to Caribbean immigrant parents, Belafonte took his own spin on folk music, combining both American and Caribbean songs in his repertoire.

Some of his popular songs included “Day-O (Banana Boat Song),” “Jamaica Farewell,” and “Shake Shake Senora.” At the height of his career, he was known as the King of Calypso for popularizing the genre.

Aside from his musical ventures, Belafonte also acted alongside legendary actress Dorothy Dandridge in “Carmen Jones” and “Island in the Sun.” He also got an Emmy for his TV special, “Tonight with Belafonte.”

His acting continued for decades, with him most recently having a film credit in 2018’s “BlackKkKLansman.”

However, he was not just a figure in entertainment. Belafonte was also known for his civil rights and humanitarian work, having been a close friend of Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.

According to NBC News, Belafonte is survived by his wife Pamela; his three daughters, Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer, Shari Belafonte, and Gina Belafonte; and his son, David Belafonte.