Simon Cowell breaks back riding bicycle

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2015 file photo, Simon Cowell poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London. NBC announced Thursday, Oct. 22, that Cowell will appear on the next season of “America’s Got Talent,” replacing Howard Stern. The show has remained one of summertimes most popular programs even as ratings for other reality shows have faded. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

