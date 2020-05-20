Sia reveals she adopted 2 teenage boys who were aging out of foster care

Breaking News
CHELMSFORD, ENGLAND – AUGUST 20: Sia performs at V Festival at Hylands Park on August 20, 2016 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Australia pop star Sia can officially add “mom” to her list of credits.

Since last year, the singer-songwriter has been fostering two sons– both 18 years old at the time.

“I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now,” she revealed. “They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.”

The 44-year-old confirmed the news during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Tuesday.

Sia hinted at expanding her family last year when she offered to provide a forever home to another teenage boy who was featured in an HBO documentary.

