Sia reveals she adopted 2 teenage boys who were aging out of foster care

(CNN) – Australia pop star Sia can officially add “mom” to her list of credits.
Since last year, the singer-songwriter has been fostering two sons– both 18 years old at the time.
“I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now,” she revealed. “They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.”
The 44-year-old confirmed the news during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Tuesday.
Sia hinted at expanding her family last year when she offered to provide a forever home to another teenage boy who was featured in an HBO documentary.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump muses about hosting G-7 summit in US after all
- US births fall to 35-year low, and virus could drive them down more
- Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook, police say
- ‘It doesn’t belong to us’: Family finds, returns nearly $1 million in cash
- Officer fired for making ‘racist’ comments online; some say was mistake due to new Facebook feature